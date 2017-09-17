Picture Perfect! Expectant Mama Louise Roe Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Pregnancy looks good on Louise Roe.

The British blogger and presenter, 35, graced the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet Sunday night, showing off her growing baby bump in ADEAM‘s FW 2017 Black Lace Tiered Gown featuring a plunging V neckline, a ruffled drop waist trim and coordinating lace detail throughout the sleeves and bottom tiers.

She paired the look with Marco Bicego dangling hoop earrings with matching bracelet and black-and-white ankle-strap sandals, wearing her hair pulled back in a sleek updo.

Roe and husband Mackenzie Hunkin are currently expecting their first child, who will make his or her appearance in January.

Roe and Hunkin went public with their baby news at the end of August, sharing photos on Instagram and expressing their respective joy.

“SURPRISE!! We’re having a baby! @mackenziehunkin and I are so very excited to share this ​special news with you,” Roe wrote alongside a poolside bump photo.

“Thank you SO much to all of you who have followed along on our journey from day one – your support means the world to us!” she added. “Click the link in my bio for the FULL story behind my pregnancy… how we found out, how I’m feeling, and more photos. #babyhunkin#5monthspregnant”

In her accompanying blog post, Roe wrote that she took a pregnancy test before ingesting cold medicine after feeling under the weather — just in case.

“I took it casually, expecting it to be negative so that I could pop some meds and get rid of my horrible cough and headache,” she recalled. “When I picked up the test, I thought I was hallucinating – there it was … PREGNANT! I showed Mackenzie, then frantically sent him out to pick up about 5,000 more tests for me to take. Each one came back the same.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.