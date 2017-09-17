Tuxedo Twins! Liev Schreiber Shows Off His ‘Very Dapper and Downright Divine’ Son Kai Ahead of the Emmys

Liev Schreiber‘s younger son Samuel Kai may have his mom Naomi Watts‘ gorgeous blond locks, but he looks great in a tux just like Dad.

The actor shared an adorable father-son snap to Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s 2017 Emmy Awards, posing with the 8½-year-old in matching formal attire.

“The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” the proud dad, 49, captioned the moment.

Schreiber is up for the best actor in a drama series award for his leading role in Ray Donovan. He has played the titular character since the show’s inception in 2013. This is his third time being nominated for the show, and sixth Emmy nomination total.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Kai and his older brother Alexander “Sasha” Pete are the only children of Schreiber and Watts, 48, who were in a relationship from 2005 until 2016.

The two have remained friendly and co-parent their boys amicably, having recently reunited to celebrate Sasha’s 10th birthday in July.

How lucky am I? #Kai #bestdateever @raydonovan @televisionacad A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Thank you @jeanannwilliams, Mira and @cervandohair for helping us get ready! @raydonovan @lievschreiber A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Spoofs Trump, O’Reilly on SNL



For full Emmys coverage, click here.

“There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” Watts told Vogue Australia in May. “He’s a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.