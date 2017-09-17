Date Night! James Corden on Bringing Pregnant Wife Julia to the Emmys: I’m ‘Thinking of Places I Can Hide Snacks’

James Corden has a lot to celebrate.

The Late Late Show host, 39, stepped out Sunday evening with his pregnant wife Julia to attend the 2017 Emmy Awards, looking dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

Julia glowed next to her husband, showing off her baby bump in a long black and gray halter dress complete with a train. She carried a coordinating clutch, wearing her blonde tresses in a glamorous, loose updo.

“I’m here with my wife and she’s five months pregnant, so [I’m] mostly just thinking of places that I can hide snacks,” he joked to E! News.

“That’s all I’m really doing – I walk around thinking, ‘Where can I hide snacks?’ ‘Cause she’s gonna get hungry every 7 minutes … I will face the wrath if she’s not fed. No, I found her a nice seat, so she’s okay.”

PEOPLE confirmed in July that the couple are expecting baby No. 3. They are already parents to daughter Carey, 3 next month, and son Max, 6½.

The evening out isn’t the only one the third-time parents-to-be have enjoyed lately. In August, they were snapped grabbing dinner at L.A. hotspot Madeo, an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood favored among celebs.

For the occasion, Corden and Julia sported coordinated ensembles, dressed in jeans and dark tops while photographed outside the eatery.

Corden’s show is nominated for best variety talk series at Sunday’s ceremony. And while the comedian is only in attendance as a guest at the Emmys, he is expected to host the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. (Corden previously hosted both the 2017 Grammy Awards and the 2016 Tony Awards.)

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.