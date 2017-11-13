The Johnson family’s new addition is here!

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson welcomed her fourth child on Sunday, her husband Tyler Johnson revealed on his Instagram Story.

Sharing a video of Maynard Johnson in a hospital bed cradling their newborn, the proud daddy wrote, “#4 here!”

He also shared a photo of the baby “meeting big sis,” Maynard Johnson’s 12-year-old daughter Ricki from a previous relationship.

The proud parents also share sons Gibson Kyle, 11 months, and Jennings Tyler, 2.

On her own Instagram, Maynard Johnston shared a photo of a champagne bottle in her hospital room. She wrote, “Hospital camp out.”

Maynard Johnson, 31, shared her pregnancy news in late August, re-posting a clip from Johnson’s Instagram account showing her and Jennings walking along a street while enjoying ice-cream bars. A notable standout? The mom-to-be’s baby bump.

“Way too many tacos at lunch. Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here!” she wrote.

“This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” added Maynard Johnson. “My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”

The newest member of the family may not be the last. In April, Maynard Johnson told PEOPLE that “once you get past two and you keep adding, it’s just like ‘Whatever.’ ”

“You could have 18 kids and it really doesn’t make that big of a difference,” she explained. “Your stroller gets bigger, but that’s it. I want to have maybe two more. Ricki is so much older, she’s just more of a help than anything else. So, we’ll see!”