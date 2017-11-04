Emily Maynard Gets in Her ‘Last Date Night’ Before the Arrival of Her Baby

Emily Maynard is fitting in one last night on the town before her due date.

On Saturday, The Bachelorette alumna shared a photo with her husband Tyler Johnson from the couple’s last date night together before the birth of their new baby

“Last date night before becoming a family of SIX at the @johnnyswim concert,” Maynard captioned the photo, adding that the concert was “The only thing that could get me out past 6pm #im13monthspregnant#myhusbandhasamustache -#whatsonmydress #igiveup”

Maynard has three children — daughter Ricki, 12, from a previous relationship and two sons, Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 11 months, whom she shares with Johnson. She announced she was expecting her fourth child in August.

Last date night before becoming a family of SIX at the @johnnyswim concert. The only thing that could get me out past 6pm #im13monthspregnant #myhusbandhasamustache -#whatsonmydress #igiveup A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“Way too many tacos at lunch,” Maynard wrote alongside the clip featuring her baby bump. “Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I’m so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can’t wait for number 4 to get here!”

She added, “This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at six months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn’t change it for the world. My little tribe can’t wait to meet their new brother or sister (it’s a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!”

In December, the mother of three revealed to PEOPLE that she and her husband were not done having children and expressed a strong desire to have more.

“I definitely think we’ll have at least one more. [Tyler] wants two more,” she said. “[My daughter Ricki] will be out of the house and the babies will still be young.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: How is Tyler Johnson as a Father to Emily Maynard’s Daughter?

Though Maynard acknowledged that motherhood can be challenging at times, she revealed she has a special helper to relieve her every now and then: her daughter.

“Ricki likes to take him for a walk,” she previously told PEOPLE, referring to her son Gibson. “She likes to push the stroller. She likes to pick out his outfits. And she’s really into decorating onesies. She irons on patches. It’s really cute. I love to see [Gibson] and Ricki together. She’s such a little mommy. She’s so protective of both of her brothers.”