Mindy Kaling Shares the Funniest Christmas Gift She's Received — See the Cute Pic!
Nursery
Simple and Serene! Inside Emily Maynard Johnson’s Nursery for Son Gibson
Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson takes PEOPLE inside the calming space for her new son Gibson, designed in conjunction with Oilo Studio
Posted on
1 of 10
Family Time
"Gibson is super chill ... He's the happiest baby," The Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard Johnson, 30, tells PEOPLE of her 3-month-old new son as she shares a glimpse into his adorable (and highly functional) sleep space designed in conjunction with Oilo Studio.
2 of 10
Sleeping in Style
The dark hue of Gibson's 3-in-1 convertible crib contrast perfectly with the lighter colors featured on the accompanying mattress, nursery walls and sheepskin rug by Lulu & Georgia.
"There is a lot of white. It's very calm and peaceful," Maynard Johnson says of the overall feeling of the simple, serene space.
3 of 10
Zebras and Giraffes and Elephants, Oh My!
The Johnsons — including dad Tyler — opted for a gender-neutral nursery, incorporating elements like a zebra rocker by Land of Nod.
"We didn't know if it was going to be a boy or a girl," Maynard Johnson says. "I think it's a perfect boys room too."
4 of 10
And a Rocker for Mom and Dad, Too
Oilo Studio provided Gibson's crib bedding and white glider, which may be used just as much for his big brother Jennings, 17 months, as himself — that is, as long as Jennings allows Mom and Dad near him.
"I want to cherish the moments he'll still let me hold him and rock him to sleep," Maynard Johnson says of her older son.
5 of 10
Cherishing One-on-One Moments
"Probably the morning because [Gibson] gets up before everyone else and I can just focus on him because with two others I don't get to focus on one any other time of the day," the mom of three says about her favorite time of day.
6 of 10
Modern Living
The crib's matching dresser, side table, wall mirror and more were supplied by Joss & Main, while items from brands like Serena & Lily (baskets and a round rug) and Modernica completed the stylish, practical décor set.
7 of 10
Big Sister to the Rescue
The lifestyle blogger and New York Times bestselling author's daughter Ricki, 11, is quite the exceptional big sister, according to her mom.
"Ricki likes to take him for a walk. She likes to push the stroller. She likes to pick out his outfits," Maynard Johnson says.
8 of 10
Milestones Left and Right
It's a good thing Ricki is such a big help, because three kids are a bit much to corral at times for the busy mom — though of course, she wouldn't change it for anything.
"[Jennings] started walking the day I went into the hospital [to have Gibson]!" recalls Maynard Johnson. "He took his first 10 consecutive steps at the hospital."
9 of 10
Finishing Touches
Zoo animals feature throughout the nursery, but aren't so overwhelming that the motif won't mature as her little guy does.
"I wanted to give him pieces to grow with. More modern," Maynard Johnson explains of the décor inspiration behind her son's room, including pieces by Celine Ziang Art.
10 of 10
Giggly Guy
"He's starting to smile. He'll laugh at Ricki," Maynard Johnson says of her favorite thing her baby boy does. "Everybody can make him laugh and smile. But I can definitely tell when he needs his mom."
See Also
More
Mindy Kaling Shares the Funniest Christmas Gift She's Received — See the Cute Pic!
Kristen Bell Freaked Out Husband Dax Shepard When They First Met