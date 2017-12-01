Emily Maynard Johnson is learning the ropes as a new mother of four.

The former Bachelorette is fresh off the heels of welcoming her baby boy Gatlin Avery to the world on Nov. 12 — and according to Maynard Johnson, taking her entire brood with her out of the house isn’t the easiest task.

“My first outing as a mom of four,” she captioned a photo of herself and her kids — sons Gatlin, Gibson Kyle, 14 months, and Jennings Tyler, 2, plus daughter Ricki, 12 — at what looked like a hardware store.

“If you need me ever again, I’ll be at home forever,” joked Maynard Johnson, 31, who is toting Gatlin in a front carrier in the candid snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My first outing as a mom of four. If you need me ever again, I'll be at home forever. A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

3 out of 4 A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:11am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Maynard Johnson Welcomes Her Fourth Child

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The reality TV alum admitted following Gatlin’s birth that she and husband Tyler Johnson had a hard time coming up with a name for their new bundle of joy.

“If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!” she captioned her birth announcement post on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet family photos.

Emily Maynard Johnson and family Emily Maynard Johnson/Instagram

Tyler Johnson with sons Gibson, Gatlin and Jennings Emily Maynard/Instagram

FROM PEN: Emily Maynard Johnson Admits She Was Ashamed to Stop Breastfeeding Her Second Son Early

RELATED GALLERY: Emily Maynard Johnson and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Keep the Bachelorette Baby Boom Going! All the Cuties to Come Out of the Series

Maynard Johnson’s family may not be finished expanding. As the blogger and New York Times bestselling author divulged to PEOPLE in April, she wanted to have “maybe two more” children after Gibson.

“I have three kids now and I feel like once you get past two and you keep adding, it’s just like ‘Whatever, ” she said. “You could have 18 kids and it really doesn’t make that big of a difference. Your stroller gets bigger, but that’s it.”