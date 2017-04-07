The Bachelor‘s Emily and Haley Ferguson know a little something about being a twin — and they’re offering their expertise to soon-to-be mom of twins, Beyoncé.

“If I had to give Beyoncé any advice for having twins, it would be to not dress your twins the same because that’s super annoying,” Emily, 24, says in the exclusive PEOPLE clip.

Haley adds, “Then when you see your baby pictures you’re always like, ‘Mom which one am I?’ Our mom can barely figure it out. So you need to dress one child in a different — maybe the same outfit — but different colors.”

In February, Queen Bey announced that she and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump.

Because The Twins: Happily Ever After? stars have been mistaken for the other countless times, they found it necessary to give Bey and Jay a little guidance.

“Keep the little baby bracelets on when they come home from the hospital because what if I’m actually Haley? That’s scary to think about,” Emily says.

The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Freeform.