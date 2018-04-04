Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are model parents.

The married couple, who share two daughters — Violet, 21 months, and Hazel, 4 — sat down with PEOPLE Now for an exclusive interview about working together on their new horror flick A Quiet Place and what they hope for most for their girls.

“My children’s happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life,” says Blunt, 35. “And if [I am] unable to give them any of those things, then who am I? What’s my identity?”

“My greatest hope is that they are truly happy, and that they’re interested in life, in anything,” she continues. “Interested and interesting, and truly happy.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Erik Pendzich/Shutterstoc

Krasinski — who co-wrote and directed A Quiet Place aside from starring in the film alongside his wife — explains that “the scariest thing about being a father” is the absence of control over the course of the day.

“Even when [we] drop our 4-year-old daughter off at school, you don’t know what she’s gonna do that day. You don’t know if other kids are gonna be nice to her or if she [will get] in trouble for something,” says The Office alum, 38.

“You just want to protect them at all costs,” Krasinski adds.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on set of A Quiet Place Paramount

Blunt admits to being “so impressed” by her husband on the set of their new film — their first joint project — and initially “underestimated” certain aspects of his skill set.

“He just surpassed my expectations in every way,” says the star. “It was really exciting. And I think the other thing that surprised us was probably how well we worked together, ’cause we were a little bit trepidatious about it, and we loved working together.”

A Quiet Place premieres in theaters nationwide Friday.