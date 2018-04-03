Emily Blunt Jokes Her Kids 'Temporarily' Picked Up Her Accent While She Filmed Mary Poppins

Emily Blunt has squeezed out a win in the accent fight with John Krasinski.

The British actress, 35, has jokingly been in competition with her American husband, 38, on which accent their daughters Violet, 21 months, and Hazel, 4, will pick up.

Luckily for Blunt, the family of four had to relocate to England for most of 2017 while the actress filmed Mary Poppins Returns, giving her a slight edge.

“I love shooting in England, all my family is there. It’s fab! It’s just great,” she said Monday night at the New York City premiere of her new thriller A Quiet Place. “And my kids were on set all the time and we have a lot of cool on-set pictures with me and the kids.”

But did Hazel and Violet pick up their mom’s accent? “They kind of did — temporarily!” Blunt joked.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Erik Pendzich/Shutterstoc

RELATED: Emily Blunt Makes a Practically Perfect Mary Poppins While Filming in Smoggy London

Blunt last talked about her older daughter starting to take after her father in 2016 while stopping by The Tonight Show, explaining that living mostly in America was starting to influence little Hazel.

“Hazel had my accent for a really long time and would say things like ‘water’ [with a British accent] which I was really proud of,” Blunt told Jimmy Fallon back in 2016.

“And then the other day she goes, [feigning American accent] ‘Can I have some water?’ And I went, ‘It’s water,‘ ” she added. “And she was like, ‘No, it’s [American accent] water.‘ ”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Rick Kern/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: John Krasinski Loves Wife Emily Blunt “More” After Directing Her in New Movie

The actress also opened up to PEOPLE at the premiere about the seemingly timeliness of the film her husband co-wrote and directed about a family of four trying to survive a post-apocalyptic state. The movie marked the first time the two worked together on screen since they started dating in 2008 and married in 2010.

“It’s really exciting the conversations that are coming out of people watching this film,” Blunt said. “A lot of people take from it that it’s a metaphor for parenthood and that it’s a dangerous, fragile world that we’re in right now, and so you feel this dread of sending your kids out to the world. A Quiet Place is sort of a magnified version of that — of what people are feeling.”

A Quiet Place hits theaters Friday.