Sir Elton John Says His Two Sons 'Love Animation Movies' and Can't Wait to See Sherlock Gnomes

Sherlock Gnomes isn’t Sir Elton John‘s first foray into composing music for animated films, but it does have one perk that The Lion King didn’t: his kids!

During a chat with PEOPLE Now, the legendary piano rocker revealed that his sons with husband David Furnish — Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7 — are stoked about his newest musical endeavor.

“They love animation movies, so I can’t wait to take them to see [this],” says John, 70. “They love the original one [2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet].”

Elton John, David Furnish, and sons Elijah Joseph Daniel and Zachary Jackson Levon. Michael Kovac/Getty

“This one, I think, they’ll like a bit better because they’re a little older and it’s got more adventure in it for them, you know?” adds the father of two.

Furnish, 55, produced the film and John served as executive producer. The pair shared the same roles on Gnomeo & Juliet.

Sherlock Gnomes Paramount Pictures and MGM

John admits he didn’t know which of his songs were going to be featured in the new film (which also featured new tunes), but says that he “loves the characters of the gnomes.”

“They’re so funny, and the cast we have doing the voices are spectacular,” he says. “We’ve added Johnny Depp this time doing Sherlock. And we have Chiwetel Ejiofor as well doing Watson.”

Sherlock Gnomes hits theaters nationwide Friday.