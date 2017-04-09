Elsa Pataky on Raising Her and Chris Hemsworth’s Kids in Australia: ‘It Was My Dream Growing Up’

Elsa Pataky is content with her family life in Australia.

“We love it. We live there now and it’s a long trip, but I think it’s a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them,” Pataky, 40, told PEOPLE at The Fate of the Furious world premiere in New York City on Saturday.

Pataky’s Sexiest Man Alive hubby Chris Hemsworth is from Oz, and she’s relishing the outdoor time with her brood, which includes 4 1/2-year-old daughter India Rose and 3-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

“They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up, I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach,” the Spanish-born actress added. “So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And would her children get any wrong ideas watching her Fast & Furious films?

FROM COINAGE: Here’s When It’s Worth to Buy Organic

“Yeah, like you can’t drive that fast!” she joked. “I don’t let them watch it yet, but they will in the future because they’re fearless. So I’ll probably wait a little bit.”