He’s a Miracle! Ellie Kemper Shares First Photo of Son James: ‘He Is the Cutest Baby on the Planet’

The star of Netflix’s hit comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and new mom Ellie Kemper has finally revealed a glimpse of her first child James Miller during a visit to Today to promote the show’s third season, out Friday.

And spoiler alert (for the baby, not Kimmy): James is the spitting image of his mama.

“You guys have the right reaction,” the 37-year-old actress told anchors Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer when they commented on how cute her 9-month-old is.

“Now that I’m a mom, when I see a photo of any baby, I know — even if I think the baby is just so-so — you have to react like, ‘That’s the cutest baby I’ve ever seen!’ ” Kemper added with a laugh. “Because if anyone doesn’t have that response when they see a picture of James, I’d leave.”

“He is the cutest baby on the planet,” Kemper insists jokingly as the hosts compliment her son’s hair and baseball-themed outfit.

Another standout aspect of the photo is what James is clutching: his mom’s wallet. And according to Kemper, that’s pretty par for the course, as he has no interest whatsoever in actual toys yet.

“He only wants to tear up paper,” she explains of a favorite hobby.

The Office alum and her husband Michael Koman welcomed James in August. The following month, she stepped out at the 2016 Emmy Awards — where she nabbed her first nomination, for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series — and told E! News of being a first-time mom, “It’s life-changing.”

“Everything changes immediately,” Kemper added. “So no sleep and lots of milk.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.