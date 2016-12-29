Ellen Pompeo Welcomes Son Eli Christopher

Surprise — Ellen Pompeo has added to her brood!

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 47, and her husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their third child, son Eli Christopher Ivery, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” the new mom of three captioned a sweet shot of Ivery and their newborn son snuggled up on Instagram.

“Everyone’s doing great,” the rep says of the new family of five.

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7.

The couple were spotted in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles Wednesday, on a hike with daughter Stella and their baby boy, whom Ivery carried in a front holder.

Buzz of the new baby coming a bit after his birth is no shock. In 2014, the actress didn’t announce the arrival of daughter Sienna until two months after the fact.

And while the new big sisters are likely ecstatic to have a baby to dote on, Pompeo has admitted there was a bit of an adjustment period when Sienna joined the family.

“She liked her at first,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 of Stella’s feelings toward the new baby. “After three months, she was like, ‘Is she leaving?’ ”

Added the star, “I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ ”