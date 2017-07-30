Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Go-to Summer Activity for Getting Her Kids ‘Physically as Tired as Possible’

Fans know Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy, one of TV’s longest running medical dramas, but in her real life she helps people by giving back to the community.

On Saturday, Pompeo was on-hand in Los Angeles to help Baby2Baby accept a donation of 500,000 Pull-Ups Training Pants for families in need. Also on-hand for the event — which included a show with a live monkey, turtle and lizards — was Pompeo’s daughter, Stella Luna.

“I typically don’t bring [my kids] to press events, as a rule, but this is an exception. This is an opportunity to see giving back and how to be a part, and how to help,” she tells PEOPLE of Stella’s presence. “My daughter, who’s 7, said, ‘We did a fundraiser at my school for Baby2Baby. I know Baby2Baby. I want to come and help.’ “

As for teaching her kids about philanthropy, Pompeo, 47, and husband Chris Ivery lead by example.

“I think it’s important,” the actress explains. “These kids are growing up very privileged. So it’s important for them to have balance and to understand that all kids are the same, but they’re not. And that whenever we have a chance to help, we can help.”

She continued, “Sometimes somebody may need help now, and then you’ll need help one day. So I try to approach it like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Did You See the Surprise Ellen DeGeneres Had for Ellen Pompeo?

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

When Pompeo and her family aren’t giving back, she’s spending her summer trying to keep her children active — and giving a few lessons on nutrition.

“In the summer we swim. Usually swimming [will] tire them out. I try to get them physically as tired as possible,” she says. “Then the rest of my day is trying to explain to them why they can’t have lollipops for lunch. Why candy isn’t food.”

When they aren’t trying to finagle lollipops, Stella and 2-year-old sister Sienna May are enjoying being big sisters to new baby brother, Eli Christopher, 9 months.

“They love him. He’s super cute. And I just feel really blessed. I have a really beautiful family,” says Pompeo.

According to the doting mom, Eli has hit a pretty cute landmark — at least in her opinion.

“The milestone he just reached is he’s technically the most handsome baby in the whole entire world,” she says. “I don’t care what anybody says. It’s true.”