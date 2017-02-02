Cutest Assistant Director Ever! Ellen Pompeo Preps to Direct Grey's Anatomy Episode with Son Eli in Her Arms

“Quiet on the set” might not work for everyone in Ellen Pompeo‘s newest venture — specifically, her son Eli Christopher.

The actress, who is gearing up to direct an episode on her hit show Grey’s Anatomy, shared a sweet black-and-white photo to her Instagram account recently that shows her looking over paperwork while cradling her new little boy, whom she and husband Chris Ivery welcomed late last year.

“Directing prep with my mentor and my man,” Pompeo, 47, captioned the shot, which also includes fellow director and Grey’s costar Debbie Allen. “Photo by @hellmannsam #multitaskinglikeamofo.”

This marks Eli’s third appearance on his mama’s Instagram account. Over the New Year’s holiday, Pompeo shared a too-cute clip of herself, blissfully dancing with her little man.

“Boy Crazy,” she captioned the video. “Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year.”

The actress’s birth announcement was equally sweet: a photo of Eli and Ivery, cuddling in bed.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” Pompeo playfully captioned the snap.

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2½, and Stella Luna, 7. And her directorial venture is no doubt providing quite the example for them.

“I think there’s a lot of glass ceilings and we have to keep busting all of them,” Pompeo told PEOPLE in September of the advice she gives to her girls.

“The truth is, we do get better with age. It’s just society has told us forever that we don’t. And for some reason we believe that because men want us to believe that they get better with age, but really it’s us who get better with age.”