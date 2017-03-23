Working Mom Ellen Pompeo Would ‘Be Nowhere Without’ Her Baby Nurse: ‘I Need Help Caring for’ My Son

Mom of three Ellen Pompeo just welcomed a new baby boy late last year, but the actress is already back into the groove of balancing work and parenthood — with a little outside help.

“I have the most fantastic baby nurse, Jackie,” the Grey’s Anatomy star told Ellen DeGeneres Thursday of the assistance she gets with 5-month-old Eli Christopher. “She helps me. I’d be nowhere without her because I work long days and I need help caring for him.”

“She’s got my back,” says Pompeo, 47, adding that her son is sleeping through the night and is “the sweetest thing ever.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I need a baby nurse for me to sleep all night,” DeGeneres jokes.

“It’s funny, because everybody who meets Jackie is like, ‘I want her,’ ” Pompeo says. “I’m like, ‘You don’t have a baby!’ [and they say] ‘Yeah I know, but I just want Jackie.’ ”

“I don’t know how women do it, especially at night like that, and then you have to get up and go to work. It’s crazy,” the host says.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s When It’s Worth to Buy Organic

Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have quite the full house. Aside from their new little guy, they are parents to daughters Sienna May, 2½, and Stella Luna, 7½.

The family doesn’t stop there, though. Four chickens, a fish, and four dogs complete the household — including the brood’s newest addition, pup Lily.

“The way the rescue gave her to me was fantastic. She had all her shots, she was potty-trained and crate-trained,” Pompeo says of Love Leo Rescue. “They do so much for animals, and keep them out of kill shelters. I can’t say enough about them.”