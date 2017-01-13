From Physician to Patient! Get a Sneak Peek of Ellen Pompeo's Role on Doc McStuffins

Ellen Pompeo is used to portraying a doctor on TV in Grey’s Anatomy. But now, she’s playing a patient.

The actress, 47, has lent her voice to the wildly popular Disney Junior animated series Doc McStuffins. Pompeo plays a stuffed cat named Willow, who visits the McStuffins Toy Hospital after she takes a tumble and bends her whiskers.

To help Willow out, the medical team performs — what else? — a CAT scan, discovering she has a whisker stuck to the inside of her cheek.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Pompeo isn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy actress who has taken part in the award-winning series. Her costar Loretta Devine voices the character of Hallie the hippo.

Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery recently welcomed their son Eli Christopher, and are already parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7. Shortly after the announcement, she shared an adorable video of herself dancing with her new little man.

Boy Crazy….Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year ❤️🌎❤️ A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

“Boy Crazy,” she captioned the clip. “Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year.”

“Willow’s Wonky Whiskers,” Pompeo’s episode of Doc McStuffins, premieres Friday at 12 p.m. EST on Disney Channel.