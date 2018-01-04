Oh, Baby! Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy?

Ellen DeGeneres may consider herself an honorary Kardashian, but does that mean she has the inside baby scoop?

On Wednesday evening, the fun-loving daytime-talk-show host posted a preview clip of Thursday’s interview with pregnant Khloé Kardashian, who recently confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

The caption of the clip also referenced Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, though, reading, “@KhloeKardashian and her baby bump are here tomorrow. @KylieJenner and her baby bump are watching from home.”

DeGeneres — known for her good-natured teasing of her guests — is referring to the 20-year-old makeup mogul and youngest KarJenner sister, who has yet to confirm her own pregnancy.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren’t Broken Up: Sources



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Followers immediately flooded the post’s comments with remarks about Jenner. One user wrote, “So does this mean it’s true? Kylie hasn’t posted anything in a while and she always used to post body pictures and videos!!!” with another posting, “I need to know the truth!”

Jenner has been largely absent from the spotlight since the news of her first child on the way broke, but a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September that she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap



RELATED: There She Is! Pregnant Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose Together at Christmas Eve Party

During Kardashian’s appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host couldn’t resist pressing for information on Jenner.

But the Revenge Body star played innocent — even when DeGeneres, 59, asked her why Jenner was missing from the family’s Christmas card this year.

“I don’t know. You’ve got to ask Kylie,” teased Kardashian, 33. “Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?”