Ellen DeGeneres Launches New Lifestyle Collection with Buy Buy Baby – and Shares What Her Favorite Piece Is

Ellen DeGeneres is dabbling in a new design arena!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host — who has already lent her aesthetic to her lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres and a shoe collection — is launching a brand-new line with Buy Buy Baby, introducing items like furniture, bedding, swaddles, footwear and strollers emblazoned with creative prints and inspirational sayings.

“Babies love to be swaddled and should always be surrounded by love and kindness. I created my baby collection with that thought in mind,” DeGeneres, 59, said in a press release of her new ED Ellen DeGeneres baby line.

She added, “Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces. I don’t have a baby, but I love to be swaddled and you will too!”

PEOPLE spoke with the television star about her new collection — with her (hilarious) answers including details about her new favorite pieces, what inspired her to explore the baby route and more.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

PEOPLE: Congratulations on the new line! Why did you decide to break out into the baby market?

Ellen DeGeneres: Some of my ED by Ellen adult clothing got put in the dryer for too long and shrunk. But then I looked at it and thought, “That would look adorable on babies.”

PEOPLE: What was your biggest inspiration behind the designs? Is there anything you definitely wanted to include/not include?

Ellen: I took a lot of inspiration from my line for adults — or as I like to call it, my line for 216- to 800-month-olds.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Has a Kid! … Who Is Also a Puppy

PEOPLE: Did you get any input from friends who have kids? What was their best advice?

Ellen: Yes — make everything machine washable.

PEOPLE: What are your favorite pieces from the collection?

Ellen: The baby socks. Baby socks are so cute they make me want to have a baby just so they can wear baby socks. (I have been told that isn’t enough of a reason.)

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano is Already Dreading her Infant Son’s Future Wedding

RELATED: There’s Nothing Funny About How Much We Love Ellen DeGeneres’ New Home Décor Lines

PEOPLE: If you could gift a new mom with one thing from the collection, what would it be?

Ellen: From my collection, it would probably be my “love” crib. If I had to pick something that wasn’t from my collection, I would say a 10-day vacation to Bora Bora.

PEOPLE: Best part of being an aunt? What’s your favorite thing to do with your nieces and nephews on your days off?

Ellen: I have them put all the cribs together because honestly, someone’s gotta do it.

The ED Ellen DeGeneres baby lifestyle launch collection will be available in stores and online at buybuybaby.com starting Wednesday.