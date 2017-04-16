Kidnap Survivor Elizabeth Smart Shares First Photo of Her New Baby Boy on Easter Sunday

Elizabeth Smart has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, and he’s already fitting in with his family!

Smart shared a shot of the new baby with her 2-year-old Chloe, whom she shares with husband Matthew Gilmour.

“These two make my Easter perfect! 🐣 #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages” she wrote.

As the family geared up to welcomed the new little one, Smart’s father, Edward, said that his daughter is “extremely happy” to be a new mom again.

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” he previously told PEOPLE. He said Smart was expected to give birth on April 2 but she did not confirm what day the little boy was born — or his name.

Smart, an abduction survivor and activist, told PEOPLE in 2014 that her “greatest aspiration” was to be a mother, noting that, “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my mom.”

“My mom is a hero and has influenced my life more than any other person, and I’d like to have that same influence on my children,” she said.

Smart, who lives in Park City, Utah, was kidnapped by Brian David Mitchell from her Salt Lake City bedroom in June 2002. She was held captive by him and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine months before being rescued in 2003.

In the years since the ordeal, Smart has reclaimed her life as an inspirational speaker, author and advocate.

“I feel so fortunate that I was able to come through this unscarred. I want to tell other people, ‘Don’t give up. Miracles do happen,’” Smart told PEOPLE in 2008, while studying music at Brigham Young University. She added, “I’m not sorry this happened to me anymore, because it made me grow up.”

Smart married Gilmour in 2012, in a private ceremony in Hawaii, and welcomed her daughter, Chloe, in February 2015. She has also worked as an activist and, in recent years, as a contributor for ABC News and Crime Watch Daily.