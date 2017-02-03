Baby Boy on the Way for Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart is pregnant.

The author, philanthropist, motivational speaker and abduction survivor is expecting her second child — a son — with husband Matthew Gilmour in April, PEOPLE confirms.

“Not my best thought out adventure. Three dogs, a toddler, and #30weekspregnant #gladwemadeitback,” Smart, 29, wrote on Instagram next to a recent snap of her daughter Chloé, who turns 2 this month, and their pups enjoying the snowy outdoors in Park City, Utah, where the family resides.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Not my best thought out adventure. Three dogs, a toddler, and #30weekspregnant #gladwemadeitback A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Excited to announce we're having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Smart announced she was expecting with a cute Halloween snap, where the family was dressed as skeletons — with Smart’s outfit featuring a baby skeleton drawing on her belly.

“Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat,” Smart captioned the shot, taken during a spooky celebration on Main Street in Park City.

In November, the mama-to-be announced the couple would be rounding out their household with a son by sharing an ultrasound photo.

“Excited to announce we’re having a boy!” she wrote, tacking on blue bottle and heart emojis. “#itsaboy #aprilbaby.”

Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Happy Birthday Matthew! I'm so lucky to have found you! #scottishprincecharming #happy27 #maui A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

One of the perks of parenthood is being able to play on all the little kid stuff again! #livingthedream A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

The family took a trip to Maui, Hawaii, in December to celebrate Scotland native Gilmour‘s 27th birthday.

Smart, whose 2002 kidnapping and subsequent rescue are still talked about in earnest 15 years later, and who recently was allegedly approached by an attempted murderer during a speech she made at an Indiana State University event Monday, has been open about wanting children.

“That is my greatest aspiration — to be a mother,” Smart told PEOPLE in 2014. “We’ll start having kids and see how I handle that and then go from there. I don’t have a predetermined number in my head.”