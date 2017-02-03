Elizabeth Smart Once Said Motherhood Was Her ‘Greatest Aspiration’: There’s No ‘Predetermined Number’ of Kids in My Head

Elizabeth Smart recently announced she is expecting her second child (a little boy!), but the mama-to-be has had parenthood on her mind for a while.

The kidnapping survivor — who, since her 2002 abduction and subsequent 2003 rescue, has written a memoir about her experiences and today continues to speak out about the importance of child safety — has spoken in the past about how important it is to her to become a parent.

“That is my greatest aspiration — to be a mother,” Smart, 29, told PEOPLE in 2014, before welcoming her first child, daughter Chloé, who turns 2 this month.

Added Smart, who is one of six children, of how big a family she wants with husband Matthew Gilmour, “I guess we’ll start having kids and see how I handle that and then go from there. I don’t have a predetermined number in my head.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Excited to announce we're having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Smart added at the time that her own mother, Lois Smart, is to thank for her wanting to become a parent.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my mom,” she said. “My mom is a hero and has influenced my life more than any other person, and I’d like to have that same influence on my children.”

After the birth of her daughter, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation founder reportedly admitted that while motherhood is “the best thing ever,” it has also changed her a lot.

“It’s probably made me like the most paranoid, overprotective, annoying parent ever,” she said, according to the Oklahoman. “I’m definitely given a whole new depth of feeling about everything.”

Relaxing with my favorite girl! #noplacelikehome A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Sep 30, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

We adventures over the road to Hana today to go to the black sand beaches! Experienced some car sickness but it was worth it. #familyadventure #winterinmaui #24weekspregnant A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:37pm PST

My two favorites! #sundaysareforfamily A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Gilmour, 27, and Smart wed in a Oahu, Hawaii-set ceremony in 2012, and later welcomed their first child Chloé in February 2015.

Smart confirmed her second pregnancy on Instagram over Halloween, later sharing an ultrasound photo alongside a sweet and enthusiastic message revealing the baby’s sex.

“Excited to announce we’re having a boy!” she wrote, adding blue bottle and heart emojis for emphasis. “#itsaboy #aprilbaby.”