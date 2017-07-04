New Mom Edyta Sliwinska Says Pregnancy Is ‘Beautiful,’ But She ‘Did Not Enjoy It’: ‘Hardest Thing in the World’

From the start, Edyta Sliwinska learned that being a mom of two wasn’t for the faint of heart.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, who welcomed her second child, Leia Josephine, on June 18, reveals she nearly missed making it to the hospital for her daughter’s delivery.

“My husband brilliantly decided to fix a broken toilet in the upstairs bathroom. So he’s like, ‘Going to Home Depot, buying a toilet.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s fine’ – I didn’t have any contractions,” she recalls.

But soon after her husband, former Dancing with the Stars pro champion Alec Mazo, left the house, the then-mom-to-be was in for a surprise: labor!

“Literally, we hardly made it to the hospital. My doctor had to run!” Sliwinska, 36, says, adding that the entire labor and delivery lasted only two hours.

And life for the couple hasn’t slowed down since their daughter’s arrival. Already parents to 3½-year-old son Michael Alexander, Sliwinska and Mazo are busy tending to their baby girl while trying to keep up with their active preschooler.

“With a new baby, you always worry about the baby and it comes out that Leia is absolutely wonderful. She’s like the best baby in the world and Michael’s the troublemaker,” Sliwinska says. “He’s the one that needs a lot more attention now than ever before.”

Fortunately, making the transition a tad smoother? Michael’s love for his newborn sister.

“He’s loving, but his love is a little forceful. He doesn’t know his limits yet, so he wants to hug her and kiss her and sometimes he does it a little bit too much,” the proud mom shares of her firstborn, who originally came up with Leia’s name.

“She kind of came out holding her fists up. And we [were] like, ‘Oh my goodness, she’s a little warrior princess. She must be Leia,’ ” she says, adding Leia’s middle name is a tribute to Sliwinska’s grandfather.

Happy 1 week to our Warrior Princess Leia ❤️😉🙃#princessleia #oneweekold #babylove A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Sliwinska admits she has her hands full being a mom of two, but she refuses to put her body after baby completely on the back burner. With “10 to 15 lbs. to lose,” she says, “I’ve been a dancer my whole life and I’ve been dancing in skimpy dresses. I’m not going to lie, my body has always been very important to me. I want to be a great mommy and that’s going to be my priority, but I definitely want to get my body back.”

The willpower to do it all on such little sleep comes with the territory, she says. “You get some kind of adrenaline or some kind of super powers as a mom, that even [on] three or four hours of sleep, you function totally normal,” Sliwinska says. “I don’t know how it happens; it’s some kind of baby magic.”

Pure joy❤️❤️❤️ #babylove #beingamom #facepainting #bathtime A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Family of 4. I feel complete❤️#family #babylove #princessleia #beingamom A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

With two pregnancies under her belt — and a son and a daughter as a result — Sliwinska is almost certain her family of four is complete.

“I think we’re done. We’re basically complete. And I will be very honest: I know that pregnancy is a beautiful thing and I embraced it completely, but I did not enjoy it,” she admits.

“I think it’s the hardest thing in the world. It’s like an alien takeover of your body; the things that are happening with your body are so weird and uncomfortable. I was so uncomfortable and basically I don’t think I can go through it again, I really don’t.”