Eddie Redmayne is about to become a dad for the second time — but until then, he’s getting in as much shut-eye as possible.

“We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” the actor, 36, joked of himself and wife Hannah on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday. “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

But the couple’s daughter, 20-month-old Iris Mary, is more than ready for the arrival of her baby sibling — however, she’s a little mixed up about how exactly the new addition will arrive.

“I thought she was a genius child because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying, ‘Baby, baby in there,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, amazing, what a gifted child,’ ” Redmayne recalls. “And [then] she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy and said, ‘Baby in there.’ ”

“She also calls her toy monkey ‘baby,’ so I think, basically, she’s deeply confused,” adds the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Eddie Redmayne on Live with Kelly and Ryan

RELATED: Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child

RELATED VIDEO:Eddie Redmayne on New Baby Iris — and The Magic He’s Looking Forward to

Whether Redmayne and Hannah will add a baby boy or girl to their growing family is a mystery and, as the actor notes, will remain one until his or her birth.

“We don’t know [what we’re having] — we’re not going to find out,” he says. “Last time we didn’t know either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on.”

“So if it’s a boy, we have a name, [but] if it’s a girl, we’re still negotiating,” he confessed.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: Eddie Redmayne on Newborn Daughter’s Trip to Rio: I Feared She’d Cause England’s “Lack of Success” at the Olympics

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The couple had a slight difference of opinion when it came to finding out Iris’ sex early. “I remember early on in Hannah’s pregnancy, people were like, ‘Are you going to find out?’ And Hannah went, ‘No’ and I went, ‘Yes’ at exactly the same time,” says Redmayne. “And then I went, ‘Obviously no, whatever, that’s good.’ ”

“You have to tell them not to say, but the nurse last time slightly sort of accidentally gave it away to Hannah but she didn’t tell me that, so she had a sense that Iris was going to be a girl,” he explains.