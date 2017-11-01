Eddie Redmayne is about to become a dad — again!

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor, 35, and his wife of two years, Hannah, are having another baby, PEOPLE confirms.

“Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child,” his rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Baby on the way joins the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Iris Mary.

The Daily Mail shared new photos of the spouses attending a Wednesday evening event in East London. Hannah’s slight bump was under wraps in a black shirt, jeans and a knee-length navy coat.

Redmayne and his wife tied the knot in December 2014, just two months before he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Since welcoming their daughter in June 2016, the usually private Redmayne has opened up a little about how his life has changed with new parenthood — starting with his well-deserved time off right after Iris’ birth.

“I love time off. It’s amazing and so it’s been great because I’ve got to spend the first four-and-a-half, five months with Iris,” he told PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle in November 2016.

Added the star, “I know that that is a very privileged thing because I speak to many mates of mine who have kids and they’re back into work, days or three later.”

“Before you’re a parent, you hear people talking about [not getting a lot of sleep], then suddenly you’re the guy who’s floating in a constant jet lagged [sense], with an IV of caffeine,” Redmayne joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month.

“It’s that amazing thing when it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and you go in and you’re gently furious, and you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it’s totally worth it,” he added.

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.