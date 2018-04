Bunny Love! See How the Littlest Stars Celebrated Easter Alongside Their Famous Parents

While 7-month-old Ada James doesn't look too thrilled to be celebrating her first Easter, big sister Willa Gray, 2, couldn't be happier to sport bunny ears for the occasion. "Happy Easter from the Akins to y'all," Lauren Akins captioned a candid photo gallery of herself, Thomas Rhett and their girls. She added, "Here are some of the many photos we took in a parking lot after church trying to get ONE with us all looking at the camera hahah 🙌🏼🙏🏼"