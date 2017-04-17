Sunday (Easter) Funday! From the Lacheys to the Lowes, See the Cutest Celebrity Holiday Family Snaps

The Easter bunny was generous this year!

Tons of celebrity families turned out on social media over the weekend to share their best Easter Sunday photos, posing as a group and snapping adorable moments of their little ones on the hunt for eggs.

“Happy Easter! Love, The Lacheys 💗🐰#LacheyPartyOf5,” Vanessa Lachey captioned a photo of herself, Nick Lachey and their kids Phoenix Robert, 3 months, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½.

Cash Warren took a bit of a different approach, sharing a photo of his 5½-year-old daughter Haven Garner with wife Jessica Alba looking for eggs, “Here’s visual proof that I’m a parent who cheats to get their kid ahead. Whatever.” (A shadow of Warren’s hand can be seen pointing in the direction Haven is wandering!)

From the cute and traditional to the downright hilarious, scroll down to see some of our favorite celebrity-family social media moments from Easter 2017.

Happy Easter! Love, The Lacheys 💗🐰#LacheyPartyOf5 A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Happy Easter from Batel Lu! Her bunny best friend is from @petittresor A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Happy Easter! 🐣 A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Happy Easter to all of you and your loved ones. #easter @giadavegas and @cromwellvegas A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Here's visual proof that I'm a parent who cheats to get their kid ahead. Whatever. A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Easter family pic and Asher's giving us 'blue steel' 😙💙 A post shared by Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried (@desireesiegfried) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Happy Easter from our home to yours. #HeIsRisen 🙌🏻⛪️🌞🐣🐰🌷💞 A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Pretty pumped on the #easterbunny 🐰🌸💕 #happyeaster #cousins A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Happy Easter 🐰🐣 A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Happy Easter! 🐰🐰This was the best we could get out of them. Bubby on his way to nakedness as always and all Viv can focus on is getting her eggs all open she got from church 😂🐰 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Happy Easter from me and my sugar crazed little bunny. 😂 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Happy Easter 🐰🐰🐰#grateful #tribeof5 😇 A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Happy Easter!! ❤ A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Happy Easter from the Chatham family! I hope all of you had a special day with family and friends. We had a blast! Check out my insta-story for all of our fun! 🐰 🐣 XO Wes, Jenn, Nash & Rhett A post shared by Jenn Brown | TV Host (@jennbrowntv) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Easter Bunny came! A post shared by Jenn Brown | TV Host (@jennbrowntv) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Bunnies everywhere! A post shared by Jenn Brown | TV Host (@jennbrowntv) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

🐰 H A P P Y E A S T E R 🐰 A post shared by @odetteannable on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

@adoravillegas on Easter with mom @rachelereillyvillegas and dad at 👵 & 👴 's. Don't eat the 🍳. 😂 A post shared by Brendon Villegas (@brendonvbb12) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

#HappyEaster #joy #gratitude #love 🐰🙏🏼💗 A post shared by Courtney Hansen (@courtney_hansen) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

I think the egg hunt was a hit. 🐣 Happy Easter from Georgia James! A post shared by Christine Lakin (@yolakin) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Happy Easter. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Happy Easter 🐣🐇🐰 A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Family Easter pic photo bombed by my horse Bellaco! Hope all those celebrating are having as gorgeous and joyful an Easter as the Kelley clan! #thoseheavenlydays #badlandsranch #happyeaster 🐰🌷❤️ A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A beautiful Sunday mass to celebrate our Lords resurrection! A post shared by Ali landry (@alilandry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Happy Easter from our family to yours! #happyeaster A post shared by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Happy Easter from the Lowes! A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Happy Easter!!! 🐇 hope you find the golden egg! 💛🐣🌷#Easter A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Happy Easter Sunday everyone! #babyChmerkovskiy ⚓️ #tfutfutfu A post shared by @maksimc on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Happy Easter from my family to yours A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Happy Easter, from my family! #heisrisen A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

That's a Happy Easter A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Want some candy? A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Easter 2018 will pose quite the challenge for these families to top this year’s moments. Maybe there will be some newborn babies dressed like chicks inside “eggs”? You never know.