Sunday (Easter) Funday! From the Lacheys to the Lowes, See the Cutest Celebrity Holiday Family Snaps

The Easter bunny was generous this year!
Tons of celebrity families turned out on social media over the weekend to share their best Easter Sunday photos, posing as a group and snapping adorable moments of their little ones on the hunt for eggs.
“Happy Easter! Love, The Lacheys 💗🐰#LacheyPartyOf5,” Vanessa Lachey captioned a photo of herself, Nick Lachey and their kids Phoenix Robert, 3 months, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½.
Cash Warren took a bit of a different approach, sharing a photo of his 5½-year-old daughter Haven Garner with wife Jessica Alba looking for eggs, “Here’s visual proof that I’m a parent who cheats to get their kid ahead. Whatever.” (A shadow of Warren’s hand can be seen pointing in the direction Haven is wandering!)
From the cute and traditional to the downright hilarious, scroll down to see some of our favorite celebrity-family social media moments from Easter 2017.
Happy Easter from the Martino Family! ✨🐣💐🐰🙏🏼🤗(Well, most of us– Daddy Bunny has been in England all week 😢) We've been having a really low key but great day, filled with family, food, and lots of chocolate 🙌🏻 I gotta say it's also a great excuse to get all dolled up! Check out my Stories for shopping details #HappilyEvaAfter #HappyEaster #FamilyPic #Momlife
Sonny's first Easter! He doesn't really know what it's about (or does he?!) but his smile and pure spirit has helped me to feel that pure love of Jesus back in my life this year. I admit, It was a foggy last few years. Sometimes I find myself really mulling over the mechanics of Jesus and the Atonement and why it had to happen the WAY it did. In order for us to be "saved". Sometime I think WHY, a lot. And sometimes I can see why people using their logical and intellectual minds just don't get it or believe it. Because honestly! When I use my logical and or intellectual mind sometimes I struggle to get it too. BUT! How many things in this universe are happening every little second in order for all of this to work. All the science and the mechanisms and organisms and processes and math and physics and music and all that jazz. I just don't get it. Actually I can't read a single Note but I can play music, and it's just in me and undeniable and I don't know WHY!? And I've learned that Just cause I can't wrap my mind around the why or how doesn't mean it isn't real or it doesn't exist and happening, because just as surely as you and I are breathing… IT ALL EXISTS AND IT IS HAPPENING. And continues to function beyond our comprehension. And it doesn't need my smarty pants perfect comprehension to exist and function! And so here's what I have found for myself personally in my 33 years of learning and trying to understand and have a relationship with Jesus… I have not seen him with my own 2 eyes, but he has appeared to me through the beauty of the earth and through music, and creation, in the eyes of those I love and in feelings of comfort when I was one billion percent certain no one could understand my brokenness. I don't need to know everything to feel the good ol peace that comes with seeking after his spirit and trying to be more like him in the way I live and love. I can not prove he is the Savior of the world to anyone, and I don't have to. But for me, he just is. And it helps me think happier and more hopeful thoughts and helps me move beyond the fear of this world. I'm grateful. Lots of love + Happy Easter🌼
Happy Easter! I believe today marks the most beautiful day in history, Christ died and rose again conquering death and our sin. We can all find hope, in every circumstance we face, in what Jesus has done for all of mankind. Be blessed💗💕💗 John 11:25 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live…
Easter 2018 will pose quite the challenge for these families to top this year’s moments. Maybe there will be some newborn babies dressed like chicks inside “eggs”? You never know.