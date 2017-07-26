For Dylan Scott, his hit song “My Girl” still only applies to his wife (for now) — he’s expecting a son!

The country crooner and his wife Blair’s first child on the way will be a boy, they shared with family and friends Monday.

Taking place at the Beekman, Louisiana, home Scott grew up in, the backyard reveal shows the couple simultaneously pulling poppers that explode in blue confetti.

“Blair and I are just so happy and so in love with this little boy already,” Scott, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We can’t wait to be parents! No nerves, just excitement. Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”

The spouses’ son on the way will join “big siblings” Brodie and Bella, the family dogs.

The couple shared their baby news on Instagram in June, with Scott posting a sweet photo of Blair kissing him on the cheek while they held up baby booties and a matching onesie.

“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ?” Scott captioned the adorable announcement.

The dad-to-be opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about his hit song and evolving life, referring to his wife as his “high-school sweetheart” and saying he’s “not scared at all” about impending fatherhood.

“My wife is so good with kids. I’ve watched her for a long time now and she’s really good,” he praised. “In that aspect, I’ve got her to show me everything I need to know.”

Scott admitted the little one on the way “wasn’t really planned,” joking about how he tried — and failed — to put off parenthood. “I got her a puppy to try to hold [Blair] over, but two weeks later we had a positive pregnancy test!” he said.