It’s a boy for country singer Dylan Scott!

The “My Girl” crooner and his wife Blair welcomed their first child — a son named Beckett Scott Robinson — on Tuesday, Dec. 12, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Beckett — whose middle name matches his dad’s and grandfather’s — weighed in at 8 lbs. and measured 21 inches long.

“Blair and I are so excited that our son, Beckett, arrived at 5:20 p.m. today,” Scott, 27, tells PEOPLE. “He is a healthy, beautiful baby and we are blessed that everything went well. And Blair is doing great!”

The new bundle of joy joins “big siblings” Brodie and Bella, the couple’s adorable pups.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Dylan Scott and wife Blair Courtesy Dylan Scott

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Scott’s Gender Reveal

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The high-school sweethearts, who married in 2016, first announced they were expecting in June, sharing an adorable Instagram photo of the pair dressed in all white, holding a onesie and baby booties while Blair planted a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl? Or #myboy?” Scott — who recently released the holiday EP Merry Christmas —captioned the image.

Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ? A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Is Already Dreading Her Infant Son’s Future Wedding



RELATED: Dylan Scott on His Hit Song and Baby on the Way — and How His Wife Rapping Eminem Inspired It All

PEOPLE spoke with Scott exclusively back in July after the couple found out they were expecting a baby boy, and the “Hooked” singer couldn’t contain his excitement about his future son.

“Blair and I are just so happy and so in love with this little boy already,” the Louisiana native told PEOPLE. “We can’t wait to be parents!”

“No nerves, just excitement,” he added. “Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”