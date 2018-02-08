Dylan Scott Reveals the Humorous Diaper Changing Incident with Son Beckett That Made Him Panic

Fatherhood comes at you fast.

Dylan Scott and wife Blair are enjoying their first months with “very happy” son Beckett — even the unexpected parts of it.

Recounting one late night visit with their 9-week-old baby boy, the country singer tells PEOPLE Now, “It’s like two o’clock in the morning and it’s my turn to get up.”

“I lift his legs and I go to wipe him,” continues Scott. “And when I lift his legs up, he just starts peeing right in his face.”

Panicked, Scott says he woke his wife up to ask what to do. Her advice? “Wipe his face off!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Cameron Powell

Scott tells PEOPLE the couple just got back from a ski trip, which included a lot of “quality time” with little Beckett.

“We went skiing last week,” says Scott, adding, “He didn’t ski obviously. I got to spend some quality time with him and he’s a very happy baby. His mom’s very happy — she’s happy all the time.”

The singer also tells PEOPLE Now about feeling left-out in his own family — because he’s the only member without a “b” name.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Scott’s Baby Gender Reveal

“We have Blair and Beckett and [dogs] Brodie and Bella,” the “My Girl” singer says, joking, “I should just go change my name to Bylan or something.”