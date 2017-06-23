Dylan Scott is going to be a daddy!

The “My Girl” crooner and his wife Blair are expecting their first child. Scott shared the news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of Blair kissing his cheek while the couple held up a baby onesie and matching booties.

“Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ?” Scott, 26, captioned the announcement.

The couple’s baby on the way will join their newly adopted pups Brodie and Bella.

Ya know, just normal convo's with Blair these days!!😂 A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

The country singer-songwriter followed up with another post a few days later, sharing a screen shot of a text conversation between him and his wife — where the latter is asking his advice on picking up low-priced baby wipes.

“Ya know, just normal convos with Blair these days!!😂” he captioned the image.

Scott and Blair have been together for more than a decade (since high school!), and the musician previously opened up to Taste of Country about how his longtime love inspired his romantic hit “My Girl.”

“Everything’s really personal about the song. It’s mine and my wife’s life, basically. It’s a real special song,” he said. “It’s taken on new meaning now because it’s a song that’s blowing up for us and changing my life.”

Meet Bella! Brodie got a new sister and I got a new merch girl! #brodieandbella #beerbuddies A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Sunday afternoons are for your girl and your dog! A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

When it comes to marriage, Scott told Taste of Country the key has been “to be patient and enjoy it.”

“Marriage is different than dating. It’s different living with somebody,” Scott explained. “Just be patient and talk through things. Keep in mind that [she’s] your best friend, and you have to treat it that way.”

Scott is on tour during the summer throughout the United States, playing both solo shows and at fairs and festivals. His self-titled debut album is available on Amazon — and free to stream for Prime customers.