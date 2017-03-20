Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer made her triumphant return from maternity leave to the Today show on Monday — three months after giving birth to son, Calvin Bradley.

Savannah Guthrie introduced the morning’s first weather report by enthusiastically welcoming Dreyer back.

“We are so excited. All is right in the world,” she said before placing a box of tissues in front of the new mom, just in case. “I know what it’s like first day back.”

Dreyer, who said she was due back to the show last week but postponed her return because of the snow storm, shared that it was hard to leave her son – and she flashed an adorable photo of Calvin to prove her point.

“He’s my favorite person in the world,” she said. “The fact that I actually made it out of the house and showered this morning was a miracle.”

And when it was time to get back into the swing of things, Dreyer exclaimed, “I’m, like, nervous to do the weather!” (Of course, it went off without a hitch.)

The 35-year-old new mom and her husband — NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, 30 — met while working at Boston’s WHDH. They married in October 2012.

The couple are already parents to brown miniature schnauzer Bosco. Calvin Bradley joined the family on Dec. 17 — weighing in at 8 lbs., 3 0z.

Though she’s been on leave the past few months, Dreyer has shown up for the Today cameras here and there — most recently giving a check-in with Calvin on March 4.

The tiny-tot made his Today debut on Feb. 3, cheering on his mom’s football favorite team (the New England Patriots) in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. At less than two months old, he was dressed perfectly for the occasion too — wearing a Patriots jersey and matching hat.

“Since Calvin’s been around, the Patriots are 5-0,” Dreyer bragged to Al Roker at a Boston Patriots rally, as Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Matt Lauer watched live from New York. “He is our little lucky charm.”

Dreyer is one of three new moms over at Today. Guthrie, 44, gave birth to her second child, Charles “Charley” Max, on Dec. 8 — returning to Studio 1A just four weeks ago. Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb is still on maternity leave. The 52-year-old first-time mom recently adopted her daughter Haley Joy, who was born on Feb. 14.

Each went about announcing her big news differently. Dreyer piggybacked her pregnancy forecast on Guthrie’s, spilling the beans on-air during the show’s trending segment three days after Guthrie had done the same. She was joined on set by Fichera, who celebrated their baby-to-be by doing the worm.

“We weren’t in a rush to have kids and, to be honest, there was a time when we declared we never wanted kids!” she later wrote in a blog post. “Then one day we both looked at each other and said, ‘I want a baby!’ As usual, we were on the same page and it all just seemed right.”

“We didn’t plan the timing of a December baby to get out of winter storm coverage … I swear!” she joked.

Not wanting to wait to find out what they were having, Dryer learned she was having a boy right away — though she did make the surprise extra special for Fichera, 30.

“We can’t do surprises in our family, so I found out what I was having right away,” she said, sharing that she revealed the sex to her husband by having him pop balloons until he found the one that was filled with blue confetti.

She worked steadily until the birth — though did get to relax a little bit at her weather-themed baby shower attended by her Today family — including Guthrie, Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Jenna Bush Hager.

“I just can’t believe I’m this lucky,” Dreyer wrote in a June blog post. “I am so grateful and thank God every night and pray for him to keep his angels around our little one so that he’s safe and protected.”

She continued, “I’ve asked people to try to explain to me why having a baby changes your life in a way you could never imagine. No one can put it into words, but when I saw this little guy and watched him dance around and touch his hand to his face, I fell in love instantly. A love I, too, can’t put into words.”

