Dylan Dryer is celebrating co-host Savannah Guthrie’s 5-year “Savannahversary” at the Today show – from one new mom to another.

Dreyer posted an adorable Instagram photo of Dreyer and Guthrie holding their babies with a caption that reads, “She’s one of the best and I’m honored to call @savannahguthrie a friend and colleague! Happy 5th Anniversary @todayshow !! So much can happen in 5 years! #savannahversary.”

Dreyer – holding her son Calvin and Guthrie holding her son Charley – gushed in the photo, which was taken back in April for a Today moms photo shoot. And to make it cuter, both sons were four months old at the time!

FROM PEN: How Today’s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

The Today show paid tribute to Guthrie on Friday with a segment on the 45-year-old co-host’s most memorable moments – which included the 24 hour coverage she did on election night when she was eight-months pregnant.

“I just feel completely overwhelmed with gratitude,” a teary eyed Guthrie said after the clip aired. “I walk into this building and I can’t believe this is me. And they call this work? It’s the joy of a lifetime.”