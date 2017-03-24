Working (and Nursing) Mom Hack! Today's Dylan Dreyer Improvises After Forgetting Bottles for Pumped Breast Milk

If new moms like Dylan Dreyer know one thing, it’s that being able to act in a snap is critical.

“When you forget bottles to pump into, you improvise,” the Today show meteorologist captioned a Friday photo of her breast-pump nozzles resting inside two paper cups, alongside a bottle of water and one of hand sanitizer.

“Hey … I’m proud of myself for making it to Friday before this happened! #workingmom #cantgetitrightallthetime,” added Dreyer, 35, who returned to work Monday — three months after welcoming son Calvin Bradley.

The new mom’s return to Today comes shortly after that of Savannah Guthrie, who was in complete support of her coworker Monday.

“We are so excited. All is right in the world,” Guthrie, who welcomed son Charley just nine days before Calvin’s birth, said before placing a precautionary box of tissues in front of Dreyer. “I know what it’s like first day back.”

Shared Dreyer of her son with husband Brian Fichera, “He’s my favorite person in the world. The fact that I actually made it out of the house and showered this morning was a miracle.”

Calvin has two little playmates already built in at Today. Aside from Charley, there’s baby Haley Joy: the 5-week-old daughter of Hoda Kotb, who is still on maternity leave.

“I’ve asked people to try to explain to me why having a baby changes your life in a way you could never imagine,” Dreyer wrote in a June blog post. “No one can put it into words, but when I saw this little guy and watched him dance around and touch his hand to his face, I fell in love instantly. A love I, too, can’t put into words.”