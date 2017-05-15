DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Wedding: Will 4-Month-Old Son Shai Be Ring Bearer?

As they prepare for their July wedding, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy know they’re doing things a bit out of the expected order.

“We broke tradition by having a baby before marriage,” Murgatroyd, who gave birth to son Shai Aleksander in January, says in the current issue of PEOPLE. “But I think it’s amazing that he’ll be there.”

In fact, the Dancing with the Stars pros plan on including their 4-month-old son in the ceremony.

“I think that he’s going to be carried down the aisle by a family member,” says Murgatroyd. “He’ll be there to watch us get married — and hopefully not cry!”

The dancer says Shai may even help present the rings at the ceremony — “I don’t know how much he’s going to be able to hold them, but on a pillow or something — he might be able to do that by then,” she says, adding the reception is a different matter.

“At some point, he’s obviously going to have to take a nap,” she says. “I would prefer that he wasn’t at the reception area because there are going to be way too many people and they’ll be drunk, running around being crazy. I think it’s the best if he’s away from all that with the nanny for the night.”

Even if Shai can’t enjoy the party, Murgatroyd looks forward to sharing her big day with her son one day.

“I love that he’ll be able to look back at the photos and he’s in the photos and partaking in the sharing of our love for each other,” she says. “I can’t wait for that.”

For more from Murgatroyd — and the inside scoop on four other Dancing with the Stars weddings that are in the works — pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.