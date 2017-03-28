Why DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Isn't as 'Stressed' About Baby No. 2: 'You Look at Things Totally Different'

Gleb Savchenko “can’t wait” to be a dad again!

The Dancing with the Stars pro and Elena Samodanova will be adding a new little addition to their family this summer when they welcome their second daughter, due Aug. 2.

“We’re so excited. We’re so great. We can’t wait to welcome our little baby girl number two,” Savchenko, 33, tells PEOPLE.

Savchenko and Samodanova, who is 5 months along, share one daughter together — Olivia, 6 — and were hoping to get pregnant again.

“We were planning. We wanted to have another child. It’s the time. Olivia is already 6, so she can help a little. She wanted to have a little sister, so we were like, ‘That’s a great chance. That’s a great opportunity for us.’ We’re in L.A. now settled and everything’s great, so it’s fun,” says Savchenko, who is currently competing on season 24 of DWTS with celebrity partner Erika Jayne.

The DWTS pro says that Samodanova surprised him with the news of her pregnancy when they were working on a show together in London.

“She was producing the show and I was dancing in it, but she also was dancing in it — but just a small part,” says Savchenko. When he suggested that they add another one or two numbers to the show as an opportunity for them to dance together, she was hesitant.

“Then we were having dinner and she told me and I was so excited,” says Savchenko, who immediately went into protective mode. “The next second I was like, ‘No, you’re not dancing at all! You can’t dance!’ ”

Already being the father of a girl, Savchenko says that currently raising a daughter has helped him feel more prepared to welcome another. And now that he’s approaching fatherhood for the second time, his perspective about parenting has shifted.

“I feel like when you have a second child, you just look at things totally different. You’re not so stressed about little things. It’s a lot easier and you’re more prepared. Plus, my parents are going to help and her parents are going to help. It’s fun! We don’t travel as much as we used to, so it’s good,” he says.

Still, the Russian-born dancer and choreographer is planning to take a course or two to refresh on things he’s forgotten about when it comes to caring for an infant.

“Baby number 2, everything is exciting. I think it’s natural. I’m going to go and refresh and take some classes about stuff that we need to do because it’s all been forgotten. We had Olivia six years ago,” he says, and adds, “I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”

Although the couple is “still thinking about names,” the expectant father says that Olivia has made a few Disney-inspired suggestions for her little sister. “She loves all those princesses. Elsa and Rapunzel and all those,” says Savchenko.

As he prepares to welcome his second daughter within the next four months, Savchenko admits that he is feeling “under pressure for being a dad again.”

“Olivia’s already 6 years old. She goes to school, our days are just — we get used to it. When there’s going to be another little baby, it changes your life again,” he says. “It’s exciting and at the same time, I’ve got to work harder, got to stay focused and I’ve got to do my thing. It’s going to be very challenging, but I’m looking forward to it.”

But despite the lifestyle adjustments that he’s expecting, Savchenko is looking forward to what’s to come.

“It’s amazing,” says Savchenko. “It’s the best gift God can give you, so we’re all very excited.”

