It’s raining girls for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Shortly after the actor announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child togeether – another little girl! – he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host congratulated him on the new addition to the family.

“Lauren and I are so happy,” the 45-year-old star said, before pointing out that it’s normal for him to be the only guy in a family of women. (The baby girl will be Johnson’s third daughter. He and Hashian share Jasmine Lia, who turns 2 on Dec. 16, and he’s also father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson.)

“The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson said. “And I love it.”

DeGeneres replied, “That’s actually a good thing.”

“It’s a wonderful thing,” he agreed.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Johnson also welcomed a surprise guest during the Ellen appearance: his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar Kevin Hart, who just welcomed a new baby himself.

DeGeneres said Hart was supposed to appear on her show a few weeks ago, but he missed it for a pretty good reason: his wife, model Eniko Parrish, went into labor with son Kenzo Kash, born Nov. 21.

“It was tough. I had to choose,” the 38-year-old comedian joked. “She was like four centimeters dilated, and I was like, ‘It’s the baby or Ellen.’ It was a conversation.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Hart also congratulated his pal for his new addition, but not without making a jab.

“He can’t make boys!” Hart quipped.

But Johnson quickly shot back, “Well, once Kevin finds out who the dad is for his boy, it’s going to be beautiful,” causing Hart to crack up.

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Christopher Polk/Getty

On Monday, Johnson and Hashian stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the TCL Chinese Theatre where the actor lovingly put his hand around his partner of a decade while the singer/songwriter cradled her baby bump.

Johnson announced the baby news on Monday with a little help from the pair’s daughter Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” the former WWE star captioned a photo of his toddler posing in front of the family Christmas tree with a sign that read, “It’s a Girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”

He concluded the caption, writing, “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime.”