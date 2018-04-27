Baby Tiana Gia is surrounded by so much love.

Four days after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the arrival of his third daughter, the Rampage star’s longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian shared a heartstring-tugging photo of the trio in the hospital — as well as the baby girl’s birth date and time.

Hashian is holding baby Tiana close to her chest in the snap, which shows the newborn looking toward the camera while her proud parents share a loving smooch.

“❤ It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia,” Hashian wrote. “You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky … completely in love | April 17, 2018 – 8:47pm ❤🙏🏼”

On Monday, Johnson revealed that he, Lauren, their 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia and Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra had welcomed another member to their family.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” the actor, 45, captioned a father-daughter hospital snap. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he continued.

In a video message Johnson recorded after Tiana’s birth, the new dad of three apologized for not making a previously scheduled Wednesday appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming film Skyscraper.

“Wish I could be there in person. I’m so sorry I can’t be there. I am on baby duty right now. I just had my third baby daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson. We are so excited and so blessed so I’m on baby duty,” the star said in the video, which looked to be taken in a gym while he wore sunglasses covering his eyes.

“And you know what, it’s that thing that I’m going through, what’s that thing called? Yeah, no sleep. I’m on team no sleep and a lot of you guys know what that’s like,” Johnson continued.