Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has welcomed another baby girl!

The actor, 45, and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed their second child together, daughter Tiana Gia Johnson, he announced on Instagram Monday.

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia, while Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson captioned the father-daughter hospital snap. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he continued.

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can … holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do,” he continued. “But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.”

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” Johnson addressed his newborn. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck,” he joked, adding the hashtags, “#TianaGiaJohnson,” “#3rdDaughter” and “#BlessesAndGratefulMan.”

In December, the Rampage star shared he was going to be a father again when he posted a photo of Jasmine with a sign that read, “IT’S A GIRL! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”

Earlier this month, Johnson expressed his excitement for expanding his brood. “I can’t make boys — not that I want to. Girl power,” he joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that Jasmine “was happy” about getting a baby sister, but the tide had shifted a bit as of late.

“Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister.’ Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it,” he revealed.

As for having a house full of women, Johnson himself couldn’t be happier. “I feel good. I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I’m] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!” the actor joked in December.