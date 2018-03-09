Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaching his daughter what strength means.

The actor, 45, shared a sweet video on Instagram in which his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia appeared healthy and happy days after she was taken to the emergency room.

Johnson taught his daughter the value of strength on International Women’s Day, saying, “All right, my queen, can we say ‘girl power?'”

Jasmine stared at the camera and said, “Girl power!”

“There you go! Okay how about this, ‘international women’s day,'” Johnson prompted, to which she replied, “Women’s day!”

“Perfect!” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said. “All right, can you say, ‘Daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest — might not be appropriate — man alive? Say all that.”

Jasmine adorably quipped, “Say all that.”

The Fate of the Furious actor, 45, revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that Jasmine had been taken to the emergency room on Saturday night.

Johnson, who frequently posts videos while at the gym after workouts, explained without too much detail about his scare. Representatives for the actor have not commented further about the little girl’s current condition.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” he said. “Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God.”

He continued, “But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive. The 911 operator who was on the phone with me who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes.”

Johnson also thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department responders and the UCLA medical team that took care of his little girl.

He also shared some advice to fretful parents in situations such as these, saying, “To all you mommies and daddies out there — I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our babies… they pick up what you send out.”

Johnson shares Jasmine with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The couple announced in December that they were expecting their second child together, a girl. The star also has 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.