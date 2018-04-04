Dwayne Johnson May Be Abroad When His Baby Girl Arrives — So He Wants Jimmy Kimmel to Step In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s busy schedule could mean he’s out of the country when his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian arrives. But luckily, Jimmy Kimmel is ready to scrub in.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 45-year-old actor revealed that despite the baby’s April 25 due date, he’s traveling to Shanghai on Friday followed by a stop in London to do promotional work for his new monster movie Rampage.

“You can’t go to Shanghai!” Kimmel said, to which Johnson replied, “We’re taking a chance here. We’re taking a shot.”

But should Hashian go into labor early, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has a special request for the late-night host. “I’m going to need a very good friend of mine. I’m going to need a doula that’s going to help me deliver and, well, it’s gotta be you,” Johnson told Kimmel.

“I’d love to be the doula,” the father of four replied. “I’d be more than happy to fill in for you.”

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Christopher Polk/Getty

Although Kimmel offered to do “the whole thing,” including dressing up as the former pro wrestler for the birth, he drew a line at cutting the umbilical cord, revealing he didn’t even perform the task for his own children.

“It’s patronizing. To me, it’s like being the mayor and you’re cutting a ribbon,” he explained. “I don’t want to screw up my kid’s belly button, that’s why.”

Dwayne Johnson ABC

Earlier, Johnson tricked Kimmel, 50, into thinking the baby actually arrived on Sunday, sharing a frantic story of how his girlfriend believed she was going into labor.

He described grabbing the prepared bags, having a nanny come over for their 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia and getting their dogs taken care of in a rush.

“We get in the car and as soon as I’m backing up, she’s like, ‘April Fool’s!’ ” Johnson said.

But as it turns out, the tall tale was the actual hoax. “It’s so insane, literally, that story I just told you is complete bulls—. April Fool’s!” the actor admitted.

The couple announced in December that they are expecting their second child together, another girl. The star also has a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.

Johnson said during a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while Jasmine “was happy” about getting a little sister, her attitude has recently shifted a bit.

“Every day, she points to Mommy’s belly [and says], ‘There’s my little sister,’ ” he said. “Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister.’ Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it.”

His response? ” ‘Okay, sure, great. Great. We’ll talk about it, let’s finish your breakfast and we’ll talk,’ ” Johnson recalled. “So I’m in trouble.”

Rampage opens in theaters across the country on April 13.