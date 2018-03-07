Don’t be surprised if you see Jasmine Lia‘s name in lights sooner rather than later.

The adorable 2-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian starred in a sweet video posted late Tuesday evening, belting out the lyrics to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” into a pink toy microphone.

Jasmine’s mom can be heard in the background helping her with some of the lyrics at the beginning, but the little girl picks it up herself in no time and finishes with quite the flourish.

“The munchkin is unstoppable! 😂🙏🏼❤🎤@therock,” Hashian captioned the sweet clip.

Johnson, 45, used Instagram a few hours earlier on Tuesday to share with his followers that his family had experienced a bit of a scare surrounding little Jasmine.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” he said in the video, taken at a gym. “Of course, emergencies do happen.”

“We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God,” added the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star.

The soon-to-be father of three girls — Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old Simone — revealed on Instagram in December that he and Hashian will welcome a second daughter together.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” he captioned a shot of Jasmine in front of a Christmas tree. “Lauren and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.”

“Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he continued. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.”