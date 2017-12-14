Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter Jasmine Lia is truly daddy’s little girl.

On Wednesday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, 45, was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he made it a family affair when he was accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their little girl, who turns 2 on Dec. 16.

“An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once. manly tears of course. 18 years later, life comes full circle. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude,” Johnson tweeted.

During the ceremony, the actor brought his daughter up with him mid-speech.

“I’m going to show you what it all means,” he said before picking up Jasmine Lia in his arms. “The hard work, the work you put in with your own two hands… it all comes down to this. It all comes down to your family, and working hard to love and protect and do everything you can to make your family and the ones you love, their lives better.”

And then Jasmine adorably told her famous father “I love you” for all to hear.

The family of three posed together after Johnson’s honor was unveiled as Jasmine waving to the crowds and photographers while squatting on the brand new star.

This week has been filled with celebrations for the action star.

On Monday, Johnson announced on Instagram he and Hashian are expecting their second child together — another girl! — by posting a photo of Jasmine Sia.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” he wrote. “@laurenhashian and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.”

The baby girl on the way will be Johnson’s third daughter. He is already dad to 16-year-old Simone, his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20.