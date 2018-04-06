Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Daughter Jasmine's Health Scare: She 'Had a Problem Breathing'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s daughter Jasmine Lia has a clean bill of health now, but things “got a little hairy” early last month.

The Rampage star got candid with Extra about the incident, speaking to Mario Lopez about what sparked the family’s trip to the emergency room: “a croupy cough” that led to something a little more panic-inducing.

“So we experienced that, and then she also had a problem breathing in that moment … it got a little hairy,” Johnson, 45, told Lopez Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new monster flick. “Called 911. LAFD came so quick and I was very proud of them and very grateful for them, too.”

“She’s great,” he added of his the 2-year-old is doing now. “She’s really good.”

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Jasmine

The Fate of the Furious actor revealed in an Instagram video on March 6 that Jasmine had been taken to the emergency room that previous Saturday night.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there,” he said in the video, which he took at the gym.

“Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God,” Johnson added.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Jasmine

Jasmine is certainly back to her old self, slinging opinions about her little sister on the way — namely, that she’s not a fan of the situation.

“Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister,’ ” Johnson said during a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it.”

His response? ” ‘Okay, sure, great. Great. We’ll talk about it, let’s finish your breakfast and we’ll talk,’ ” the star recalled of his reply. “So I’m in trouble.”

Rampage opens April 13 in theaters nationwide.