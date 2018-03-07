Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Scary' Incident Sent His 2-Year-Old Daughter to the Emergency Room

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has some good advice for parents whose children have experienced medical emergencies: Stay calm.

The Fate of the Furious actor, 45, revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, had been taken to the emergency room on Saturday night.

The actor, who frequently posts videos while at the gym after workouts, explained without too much detail about his scare. Representatives for the actor have not commented further about the little girl’s current condition.

“This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of your guys out there,” he said. “Of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened to our little baby girl Jasmine — she’s okay now! — thank God.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

He continued, “But I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive. The 911 operator who was on the phone with me who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes.”

Johnson also thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department responders and the UCLA medical team that took care of his little girl.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Adorably Outshines Him at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Unveiling

He also shared some advice to fretful parents in situations such as these, saying, “To all you mommies and daddies out there — I just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our babies… they pick up what you send out.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his daughter, Jasmine Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Johnson shares Jasmine with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The couple announced in December that they were expecting their second child together, a girl. The star also has 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of Jasmine.

RELATED GALLERY: From Dealing with Diaper Duty to Trusting His Teen: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Guide to Fatherhood

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson & Pregnant Girlfriend Make Their First Public Appearance After Announcing Baby News

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” Johnson wrote. “[Girlfriend Lauren Hashian] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.”

“Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he continues. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.

In December, the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and joked about having “strong swimmers” since he’d be a father to three girls to host Jimmy Kimmel.

“I feel good,” Johnson continued, referring to having a house full of women. “I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I’m] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!”