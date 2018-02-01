Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Adorable Daughter Jasmine, 2, Test Him in a 'Battle of Wills'

Dwayne Johnson isn’t nicknamed “The Rock” because he’s known for being a softie, but when it comes to his daughters, it’s a whole different story.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared a hilarious new clip to his Instagram account Thursday, in which he’s holding 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia while the little girl insists he fill the red plastic cup she carries.

“I eat in a cup,” she says over and over again, ignoring her dad’s gentle insistence that they’re about to eat dinner and now is not the time for cereal in her cup.

“Maybe you didn’t hear me — I worked all day and you need to listen,” he says.

“I eat in a cup!” she adorably persists.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: From Dealing with Diaper Duty to Trusting His Teen: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Guide to Fatherhood

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Jasmine eventually tosses the cup to the floor and says, “Oh noooo,” hiding her face in her hands — a trick that changes her daddy’s mind pretty quick.

“It’s okay. Daddy will get it,” Johnson, 45, tells the camera with a laugh.

The Rock/Instagram

The star captioned the too-real video, “After a very long and fatiguing day of work, the battle of wills between me and my baby, Jasmine Lia was just the mental therapy I needed.”

“When she throws the cup and pretends to be sad … she’s rewriting the psychological chess game, that I thought I mastered,” he jokes. “Think again daddy 🤯🤣”

FROM PEOPLETV: Inside Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Life At Home with Six Kids: “I’m the Luckiest Man in the World”



RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Adorably Outshines Him at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Unveiling

Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl. She’ll be the third daughter for the Moana star and PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, who is also dad to 16-year-old Simone.

“I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson told Ellen DeGeneres in December of his excitement over adding another daughter to his family.

“And I love it,” he admitted.