Dwayne Johnson Jokes He's 'Team No Sleep' Due to 'Baby Duty' Days After Announcing Daughter's Birth

Dwayne Johnson is on daddy duty!

Two days after announcing the birth of his third daughter, the actor, 45, skipped his previously scheduled appearance on Wednesday for the upcoming film Skyscraper at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Instead, Skyscraper writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber introduced a special video recording from Johnson.

“I know you guys were expecting someone taller, more handsome to be here, but Dwayne had a baby just a few days ago, a baby girl. Three girls, a lucky man,” Thurber shared with attendees.

“He wanted to be here, but couldn’t make it. But he did have time — in between procreation and pushups — to make a video for you guys, he’s nice and sweaty.”

In the video message, the new dad appears to be in the gym with sunglasses covering his eyes.

“Wish I could be there in person. I’m so sorry I can’t be there. I am on baby duty right now. I just had my third baby daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson. We are so excited and so blessed so I’m on baby duty,” the star said.

“And you know what, it’s that thing that I’m going through, what’s that thing called? Yeah, no sleep. I’m on team no sleep and a lot of you guys know what that’s like,” he continued.

The Rock/Instagram

On Monday, Johnson proudly shared that he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their second child together, daughter Tiana Gia, with a photo of the newborn on his chest.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson captioned the father-daughter hospital photo.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

RELATED: Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Loving Relationship with Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia, while Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.

“Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” the Rampage star also wrote.

Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.