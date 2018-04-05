Dwayne Johnson Has a Name Picked Out for His Daughter on the Way — and Emily Blunt Approves

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian already have a name picked out for their second daughter on the way.

“We’re thinking about Tia,” Hashian revealed during a profile with Rolling Stone. “It’s simple, it’s Polynesian-ish. And I feel like she might come out looking like a Tia. I mean, she could come out any which way, because we’re complete opposites.”

The baby girl, who’s due on April 25, will be Johnson’s third daughter. The star is also father to 2-year-old Jasmine Lia, and a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Christopher Polk/Getty

Johnson explained that the couple had already told a few people about their daughter’s potential name — including Emily Blunt, who came up with a very unique explanation for why Tia would be a great fit for their child.

“It was funny – we were having dinner with Emily Blunt, who I’m getting ready to work with [on Disney’s Jungle Cruise], and I said, ‘What do you think of Tia?’ And she went – beat, beat, beat – ‘No one’s gonna f— with a Tia Johnson,’ ” he told Rolling Stone.

The Rampage actor also went on to reveal that the couple’s second pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise because while they had been talking about having another child, they hadn’t officially decided to start trying yet.

“All of a sudden I get a text from her with a [picture of a] pregnancy test,” he said, joking that all it took for Hashian to get pregnant was one look from him.

“He just gave me the eyebrow,” Hashian added. “Pew. Here’s a baby.”

Johnson also revealed that before the couple found out they were pregnant, they were actually planning on getting married in Hawaii this spring.

“But then we got pregnant,” he explained. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly – Mama wanna look good.”

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian with their daughter Jasmine Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Earlier this week, Johnson revealed that the couple’s daughter Jasmine recently decided she’s not into the idea of being a big sister.

“Every day, she points to Mommy’s belly [and says], ‘There’s my little sister,’ ” he said Tuesday during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before adding that things changed “about a week and a half ago.”

“We were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister.’ Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it,” he said.

While at the time he responded to Jasmine’s bombshell declaration by saying, “Let’s finish your breakfast and then we’ll talk,” the actor admitted to DeGeneres, 60, that he might be “in trouble.”