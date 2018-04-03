Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Daughter Jasmine, 2, Doesn't Want a Baby Sister: 'I'm in Trouble'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gearing up to welcome his third daughter, but there’s one person who’s not the biggest fan of adding another baby to the family — his daughter Jasmine Lia!

The actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, expressing his excitement over becoming a dad once again (he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second daughter together, while Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old Simone).

“I can’t make boys — not that I want to. Girl power,” he joked, explaining that 2-year-old Jasmine “was happy” about getting a baby sister, but the tide has shifted a bit.

“Every day, she points to Mommy’s belly [and says], ‘There’s my little sister,’ ” says Johnson, 45. “Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister.’ Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it.”

When Ellen DeGeneres asks how the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star responded, he admitted he more or less tabled the discussion for a later time.

” ‘Okay, sure, great. Great. We’ll talk about it, let’s finish your breakfast and we’ll talk,’ ” Johnson recalls of his reply. “So I’m in trouble.”

“So you may have to give her away,” jokes the host, 60.

“We’re talking about it now, yes,” quips Johnson. “So you and [wife Portia de Rossi], get ready.”

Johnson also raved about his pride for daughter Simone, who served as the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador during January’s show.

One of the most memorable parts of the evening for the star? When best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama winner Frances McDormand took the time to, “out of the blue,” go backstage to shake Simone’s hand.

“It just blew me away,” says Johnson, admitting he’s now “got a little crush” on the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star. “Because no one [else] did that, and she had the awareness to do this to my 16-year-old daughter.”